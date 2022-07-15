Microsoft’s least loved OS will soon stop getting updates. Windows 8.1 users now start getting end of support warnings. Specifically, Windows 8.1 will get its final update on January 10, 2023. Microsoft previously announced that users on Windows 8.1 would eventually start getting notifications of the impending change. Now, those notifications are live. You have half a year to make the transition.

Windows 8.1 users Start Getting the end of Support Warnings

The notification gives users three options. You can choose to learn more, be reminded later, or be reminded when support ends. If you choose the “be reminded later”, you will get the notification once in a month. For the 3rd option, users will not be reminded until January 10. Once the end of support date arrives, you can choose to never see it again.

Hopefully, this push will not be super-aggressive because there are few users on Windows 8.1. When support for Windows XP and Windows 7 ended, it was a really big deal because so many people were using those OS. We already know that Windows 8 was a big flop. The users were not liking its interface and refuse to upgrade the Windows 7 to Windows 8. Anyhow, Windows 10 come with a better interface and people moved on pretty quickly.

Now the current version is Windows 11. Users can get a free upgrade for a year, you can still use any Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 key to activate Windows 11. You can still use your Windows 7 or 8.1 key to activate Windows 10. On the other hand, Windows 11 only supports a subset of Windows 10 hardware. Windows 8.1 hardware is going to be eligible for Windows 10 only. Windows 10 users will get the updates by 2025.

