



This Monday, the ‘Baby Shark Dance’ crossed seven billion views on YouTube, making it the most-watched video on the platform. It is the English-language version of a South Korean produced song that has become an anthem for every child across the globe. This song is mostly blamed for captivating the minds of masses with its catchy, repetitive rhythm.

With 7bn Views ‘Baby Shark’ Becomes the Most-watched YouTube Video

The viral sensation that came out in June 2016 had itself hyped with a melodious tune had an eye-catchy, colourful video too. The repetitive lyrics made sure the song manages its way from emergence as a cause of mere annoyance for the parents and teachers, to a hit YouTube viral sensation.

Bypassing the milestone last set by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito, Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again, as well as PSY’s Gangnam Style of being the most watch videos; Baby Shark has now taken over the throne.

YouTube has given this song a high success rate. In 2019, it managed to shape a way for the song to enter into the global music charts and secured the 32 nd position in the Billboard Hot 100. Giving room to a fan following of varying ages (children to adults) this song has a diverse audience.

The Washington National’s baseball team adopted the song as an anthem and went for the tournament, hinting the White House to use the beat for victory celebration. It also played its part in creating awareness in the pandemic service by presenting a coronavirus themed version of washing hands.

Check out? Install the Sense Flip Clock & Weather widget on your device and enjoy the golden period feels