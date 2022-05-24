TikTok launches a new feature ‘LIVE subscriptions’

TikTok is stepping it up against Twitch, YouTube, and others with the debut of TikTok LIVE subscriptions this week, a new service that allows creators to earn recurring cash from their best fans. The new service will offer customers a variety of privileges, including subscriber-only chat, personalized emotes, badges, and more, similar to rival streaming sites.

Making money straight from TikTok (without needing to conduct your own sponsorship deals) has been difficult in the past. It wasn’t until recently that the corporation declared that it will begin sharing a portion of ad revenue with eligible creators.

Even though LIVE Subscriptions is currently available to a limited number of users, the China-based company detailed the service’s interesting features. The new feature, according to a recent report, it give subscribers a few alternatives for interacting with other users and their favorite creators. There’s a subscriber badge, some beautiful special emotes, and a chat just for paying subscribers.

TikTok’s new feature is “an extension of our efforts to provide various creator monetization alternatives that suit a range of creator demands,” according to the company.

The cost for these streams has yet to be published, however, some creators have stated that it is “similar” to Twitch’s pricing, and that TikTok’s income share is the same as Twitch’s. Twitch subscriptions start at $4.99 per month, with Twitch taking 30 percent to 50 percent of subscription earnings.