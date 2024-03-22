Zong Monthly WhatsApp Prime Offer is a convenient and cost-effective way to stay connected with friends and family on WhatsApp. For just a nominal fee, users can enjoy unlimited messaging, voice messages, photos, and video sharing on WhatsApp for an entire month. This offer is perfect for those who rely heavily on WhatsApp for communication and want to avoid the hassle of recharging frequently.

With Zong Monthly WhatsApp Prime Offer, users can enjoy seamless communication without worrying about running out of data or recharging frequently. This offer is ideal for individuals who use WhatsApp extensively for work or personal purposes, allowing them to stay connected without any interruptions. Additionally, the offer provides great value for money, making it a popular choice among Zong users.

With Zong Monthly WhatsApp Prime Offer You Will Get 8GB of Data

After subscribing to this offer, users will be able to get 8GB of WhatsApp for a whole month. Moreover, the offer will cost you only Rs. 160.

Offered Incentives:

8GB of WhatsApp data

How to Subscribe to Offer:

You can subscribe to this offer through Zong App.

Price:

You will get this offer in just Rs. 160

Validity:

The offer is valid for 30 days.

Terms and Conditions:

Below mentioned Taxes/ Charges would be applicable:

An Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 15% applies on every recharge.

FED of 19.5% applies on usage ( where applicable).

A sales tax (GST) of 19.5% applies on usage (if applicable).

