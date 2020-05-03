With ZongPlay Gets a Chance to Win Balance up to Rs.300
ZongPlay has introduced an amazing offer for gaming lovers. With ZongPlay Gets a Chance to Win Balance up to Rs.300. All you need to do is just install the ZongPlay and Join VIP. As many mobile games you will download and play, you will get more balance. Just, for example, to get the balance of Rs. 300, you need to download up to 30 games.
Here are the Rules to take part in this activity.:
- This activity is only for Prepaid Android user with Zong Network.
- To get up to Rs. 300 mobile balance, join VIP, download and play games
- 10 PKR per game, with the minimum download of five games to win 50 PKR and download up to 30 games to get Rs. 300.
- One time entry will be available per mobile number, to win one time in the campaign.
- All users information will be deleted once the activity is finished and all gifts are delivered.
- Gifts will be awarded to all eligible users 2 weeks after the activity is finished
- Offer valid till 25th of May.
- ZongPlay reserves the final rights of interpretation on terms of this activity.