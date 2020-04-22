World Celebrates ‘Earth Day’ Online

22nd April, 2020, is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the environmental movement’s annual celebration. Roughly 20 million Americans gathered in 1970, according to EarthDay.org, to seek more commitment to saving the earth. Activists all around the world have also met annually to observe the day.

Ironically, Earth Day this year takes place amid one of the most intense and lethal pandemics the planet has seen for centuries. In a result, all parties or other in-person activities have to be postponed — but that doesn’t mean that while sheltering in place we can’t enjoy the occasion.

A number of campaigners, along with cultural and political figures, will be on the Earth Day movement’s office website providing interviews, presentations, teach-ins and ideas for change. It is going to take place over 24 hours.

National Geographic allows children to create their own safaris by making artworks portraying their favorite species (there are tools on the website) and then putting out their art so everyone can see them from their windows or stroll through the neighbourhood (safely).

You can access the Earth Day 2020 event website or discover something you may be interested in attending, where you can either press on an event on a world map or browse into an event calendar.