 X (Twitter) Added 10 Million Users in December, CEO says

CEO Linda Yaccarino disclosed in a recent statement on the social media network X, formerly known as Twitter, that the platform had substantial growth in December, gaining more than 10 million new members. X, on the other hand, is dealing with a significant outflow of advertisers concerned about disinformation and hate speech.

Yaccarino’s announcement lacked specifics, such as how many of the new users were paying members and how this increase compared to the platform’s regular monthly growth. Because of this uncertainty, the financial implications of the user increase are open to interpretation.

The context of this expansion is critical, given that big companies like Apple, Disney, IBM, and Lions Gate Entertainment have just left the platform. Allegations that X and its billionaire owner, Elon Musk, fostered a climate favorable to anti-Semitism have played a significant role in this business exit.

X adamantly denies any role in spreading anti-Semitism and launched a lawsuit last month in response to a report by the liberal activist group Media Matters. According to the research, advertisements for major companies, such as Apple, were displayed alongside content that glorified Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

Elon Musk has been confrontational in his response to the business exodus, accusing fleeing companies of seeking to blackmail him. Musk sent a frank warning to advertisers, saying, “Go f**k yourself.”

According to a recent New York Times investigation, internal business records revealed that X might suffer a significant loss of up to $75 million in advertising income by the end of the year owing to decreased ad revenues. This financial forecast emphasizes the real-world impact of the advertisement exodus on X’s income sources.

In short, although X celebrates a significant increase in user numbers, the platform is also dealing with the consequences of the fallout from key advertisers. The issues around so-called anti-Semitism and hate speech claims, along with Elon Musk’s confrontational answers, present a challenging terrain for X as it navigates both user growth and corporate relations in the ever-changing world of social media.

ALSO READ: Twitter Misinformation Reporting Feature Axed by X: What’s Next?