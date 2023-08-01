Elon Musk has just recently changed the name and logo of Twitter to “X”. Now, Twitter apps are updating to the new logo and name. If you are one of those who are not happy with the decision and want to change back to the old icon, this article is for you. In this article, I will tell you how to change back to the old Twitter app icon on iPhone. Thanks to the shortcuts app on iOS, you can do it in some simple steps. If your iPhone is running iOS 12.0 or higher, you’re good to go. So let’s get started.

Here’s How to Change the Twitter App Icon on iPhone

On your iPhone, navigate to the Shortcuts app. If you have a newer iPhone, this should be pre-installed, but if not, you can find it in the App Store.

From the main Shortcuts screen on the Shortcuts app, tap on “All Shortcuts.”

Now, hit the blue plus sign in the top-right corner of your screen to set up a new Shortcut.

Here you will see a suggested action of “Open App” to build your new shortcut. Tap that.

Now, you’ll be prompted to set up a new “Open App” shortcut. Next to where it says “Open,” click on “App” to search for the X app(Twitter). Select that.

Once you’ve selected the “X” app, tap the share icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of your screen. This will bring up another menu, where you can select “Add to Home Screen.”

Here you can customize the name and icon for your Shortcut.

Now type in Twitter instead of “Open App.” Then, tap the small Shortcut icon next to where you typed in Twitter.

Here, you can upload an image of the Twitter logo.

That’s all. Do give it a try and tell us in the comment section below about your experience.

See Also: Another Twitter Rival, TikTok Adds Support for Text Posts