Xiaomi 12 Ultra Appears In A Live Photo Revealing Key Specs

There had been a lot of information swirling about Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship phone. The company,s upcoming handset Xiaomi 12 Ultra recently appeared in a live photo. The live photo of the 12 Ultra reveals many key specs, especially the camera setup of the highly anticipated handset.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Will Come With 50MP Main Camera Module

Recently, the Twitter account Shadow_Leak has shared a live photo of the upcoming flagship 12 Ultra. The live image of the handset emphasizes the camera setup of the smartphone. The handset will release in partnership with Leica in July this year. The live image clearly shows the logo of the German camera manufacturer next to the camera unit. Let’s have a look at that:

According to the recent reports, the handset will boast a 50MP Main camera sensor together with a 48MP ultra-wide and a 48MP periscope lens. It will come in partnership with Leica. The Leica logo is most likely to be visible on the rear bump. It will boast seven cutouts for various sensors and lenses.

In addition to all this, the handset will boast the most powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform at the moment. It will come with a 6.73-inch screen and 5000mah battery with 120W fast charging. Apart from the camera, the handset seems very similar to its predecessor, Xiaomi 12. It will come with a slightly curved display with flatter-looking corners. According to the recent reports, the smartphone’s actual dimensions will be 161.9 x 74.3 x 9.5mm, making it somewhat smaller but thicker than the 12 Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Date is expected in July. There had been no further words regarding the handset yet. Stay Tuned for more updates.