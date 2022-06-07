New Xiaomi 12 Ultra Provides Cleanest Camera Look

The Xiaomi 12 series, which includes the 12, 12 Pro, and 12X, was released globally earlier this year. Xiaomi’s top Android phones to date include features like 120W charging, fantastic cameras, and incredible performance. However, even the 12 Pro may not be the best of that lineup indefinitely. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been leaking left and suitable for a while now, catering to fanatics and camera connoisseurs. Thanks to new unofficial CAD models, we now know a little more about how it’ll look, but its design remains as contentious as ever.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Cleanest Camera Look

Sources created these new renders, which were shared on another source, showing the Xiaomi 12 Ultra from various angles. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen such a design, but it’s identical to what we’ve seen before, and it’s just as disturbing. With seven cutouts for various sensors and lenses, the camera bump is likely larger than your smartwatch. With a 48MP ultra-wide and a 48MP periscope lens, the primary back sensor should be 50MP.

What’s More?

The Leica logo will most likely be visible on the rear bump. However, we haven’t seen how it will look in the final edition. Apart from the camera, this seems very similar to the Xiaomi 12 design, down to a slightly curved display with a 20MP front camera (6.6 inches, down from 6.73 inches on the 12 Pro), but with flatter-looking corners. According to the source, the smartphone’s actual dimensions are 161.9 x 74.3 x 9.5mm, making it somewhat smaller but thicker than the 12 Pro.

On the way to it becoming official — possibly as soon as next month — we’ll hopefully discover even more about this phone.

