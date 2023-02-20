Advertisement

Xiaomi will debut the Xiaomi 13 series globally next week at MWC. The series will include the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, the latest leak has revealed that Xiaomi 13T series will launch soon. However, the Xiaomi 13S series will not launch this year.

Xiaomi 13S Series will not Launch This Year

The latest leak by leaker Digital Chat Station revealed that there may not be a Xiaomi 13S series this year. The company launched the Xiaomi 12S series in August last year. The series comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Also, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with its much-vaunted type 1-inch camera sensor.

Moreover, Xiaomi’s “Ultra” phone this year will be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra—not the Xiaomi 13S Ultra. The phone will launch globally in April or May. It will launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2. The reason for not launching the series is not known yet.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 13T series will launch globally later in the year. Moreover, one of the Xiaomi 13T phones will be a rebadged Redmi K60 Extreme Edition. The Redmi K60 Extreme Edition or the Redmi K60 Ultra will be exclusive to China. However, it will be available in Europe as a Xiaomi 13T model. The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition was rebadged as the Xiaomi 12T Pro last year.

