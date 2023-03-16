Xiaomi 13 Ultra Gets Certified At 3C With 90W Charging

Advertisement

All smartphone makers are in a race to introduce new handsets in the market. The competition is becoming tough day by day. Xiaomi has also been working on a couple of smartphones these days. The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 ultra was tipped to launch earlier this week, however, that didn’t happen. As it isn’t officially confirmed, we just know that such a phone exists and its launch seems imminent. Recently, a smartphone with model number 2304FPN6DC got certified at 3C along with an MDY-14-EC adapter that allows 90W charging. Rumors claim it to be the 13 Ultra variant.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Specs We Know So far

The point worth mentioning here is that another device also got certified at 3C along with Xiami 13 Ultra. Reports claim that the 2304RP50C is the Xiaomi Pad 6 certified with an MDY-12-EF charger to support up to 67W rates.

As per reports, the upcoming 13 Ultra is expected to be a beast of a flagship. If we just think that how impressive the Xiaomi 13 Pro is, we can have an idea of what the Ultra variant might offer. The chipset will definitely be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or maybe its plus version. Some leaksters suggest that the smartphone will boast a 1440p display. The amazing part about the handset is that it will sport a four-camera setup with the big 1” Sony IMX989 sensor behind the main shooter with gimbal stabilization.

On the other hand, the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 is tipped to sport an 11” IPS LCD. It will also come with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is expected to be reserved for a Pro model. Tipsters suggest that both variants will have similar sizes, but different chipsets. Rumors claim that the vanilla model will be sticking to a dated Snapdragon 870, while the Pad 6 Pro might launch with SD8+ Gen 1. Both the devices are already certified, so, we can expect a launch quite near. Stay tuned for more updates.

