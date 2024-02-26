Xiaomi 14 Available for Rs 319,999 even after Preorder Discount – Justified Price?

xiaomi 14

Xiaomi has just launched its flagship Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The Xiaomi 14 is now available for pre-booking in Pakistan and the company is offering a PKR 20,000 voucher. It implies that people who pre-order the Xiaomi 14 will be able to buy the phone for PKR 319,999.

While announcing the pre-booking voucher, Xiaomi said,

Get ahead of the curve with the all-new Xiaomi 14. Pre-book yours today and seize a massive Rs 20,000 voucher. Don’t wait, claim your spot in the future of tech now.

Netizens Question the Incredibly High Price of Xiaomi 14

While the flagship Xiaomi 14 offers some great specs and camera features, the price tag for which it is being offered in Pakistan is quite high. Users on social media platforms have mocked the high price of the Xiaomi 14.

As you can see in the given image, a user is asking why you shouldn’t buy the latest Samsung S24 for PKR 270,000 with 7 years of updates. While some other users are showing astonishment at such a high price.

Xiaomi has always remained one of the top choices in the budget and midrange smartphone segments. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the company will be able to challenge its rivals like the iPhone 15 and Samsung S24 with such a high price tag.

Xiaomi 14 Specs

Feature Specification
Display
Type LTPO OLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Size 6.36 inches, 97.6 cm2 (~89.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1200 x 2670 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Platform
OS Android 14, HyperOS
Chipset Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×3.0 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A520)
GPU Adreno 750
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
UFS 4.0
Main Camera
Triple 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF (10cm – ∞), OIS, 3.2x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 115˚ (ultrawide)
Features Leica lens, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@24/30/60fps (HDR10+, 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit LOG), 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), 0.7µm
Features HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio
Snapdragon Sound
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LHDC
Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
NFC Yes
Infrared port Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass, barometer, color spectrum
Battery
Type Li-Po 4610 mAh, non-removable
Charging 90W wired, PD3.0, QC4, 100% in 31 min (advertised)
50W wireless, 100% in 46 min (advertised)
10W reverse wireless
Misc
Colors Black, White, Jade Green, Pink

