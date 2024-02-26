Xiaomi 14 Available for Rs 319,999 even after Preorder Discount – Justified Price?
Xiaomi has just launched its flagship Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The Xiaomi 14 is now available for pre-booking in Pakistan and the company is offering a PKR 20,000 voucher. It implies that people who pre-order the Xiaomi 14 will be able to buy the phone for PKR 319,999.
While announcing the pre-booking voucher, Xiaomi said,
Get ahead of the curve with the all-new Xiaomi 14. Pre-book yours today and seize a massive Rs 20,000 voucher. Don’t wait, claim your spot in the future of tech now.
Netizens Question the Incredibly High Price of Xiaomi 14
While the flagship Xiaomi 14 offers some great specs and camera features, the price tag for which it is being offered in Pakistan is quite high. Users on social media platforms have mocked the high price of the Xiaomi 14.
As you can see in the given image, a user is asking why you shouldn’t buy the latest Samsung S24 for PKR 270,000 with 7 years of updates. While some other users are showing astonishment at such a high price.
Xiaomi has always remained one of the top choices in the budget and midrange smartphone segments. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the company will be able to challenge its rivals like the iPhone 15 and Samsung S24 with such a high price tag.
Xiaomi 14 Specs
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|Type
|LTPO OLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
|Size
|6.36 inches, 97.6 cm2 (~89.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1200 x 2670 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 14, HyperOS
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×3.0 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A520)
|GPU
|Adreno 750
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
|UFS 4.0
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
|50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF (10cm – ∞), OIS, 3.2x optical zoom
|50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 115˚ (ultrawide)
|Features
|Leica lens, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@24/30/60fps (HDR10+, 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit LOG), 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), 0.7µm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio
|Snapdragon Sound
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LHDC
|Positioning
|GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass, barometer, color spectrum
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4610 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|90W wired, PD3.0, QC4, 100% in 31 min (advertised)
|50W wireless, 100% in 46 min (advertised)
|10W reverse wireless
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, White, Jade Green, Pink
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!