Xiaomi 14 Available for Rs 319,999 even after Preorder Discount – Justified Price?

Xiaomi has just launched its flagship Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The Xiaomi 14 is now available for pre-booking in Pakistan and the company is offering a PKR 20,000 voucher. It implies that people who pre-order the Xiaomi 14 will be able to buy the phone for PKR 319,999.

While announcing the pre-booking voucher, Xiaomi said,

Get ahead of the curve with the all-new Xiaomi 14. Pre-book yours today and seize a massive Rs 20,000 voucher. Don’t wait, claim your spot in the future of tech now.

Netizens Question the Incredibly High Price of Xiaomi 14

While the flagship Xiaomi 14 offers some great specs and camera features, the price tag for which it is being offered in Pakistan is quite high. Users on social media platforms have mocked the high price of the Xiaomi 14.

As you can see in the given image, a user is asking why you shouldn’t buy the latest Samsung S24 for PKR 270,000 with 7 years of updates. While some other users are showing astonishment at such a high price.

Xiaomi has always remained one of the top choices in the budget and midrange smartphone segments. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the company will be able to challenge its rivals like the iPhone 15 and Samsung S24 with such a high price tag.

Xiaomi 14 Specs

Feature Specification Display Type LTPO OLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Size 6.36 inches, 97.6 cm2 (~89.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1200 x 2670 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Platform OS Android 14, HyperOS Chipset Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×3.0 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A520) GPU Adreno 750 Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM UFS 4.0 Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF (10cm – ∞), OIS, 3.2x optical zoom 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 115˚ (ultrawide) Features Leica lens, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@24/30/60fps (HDR10+, 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit LOG), 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS Selfie Camera Single 32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), 0.7µm Features HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio Snapdragon Sound Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LHDC Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass, barometer, color spectrum Battery Type Li-Po 4610 mAh, non-removable Charging 90W wired, PD3.0, QC4, 100% in 31 min (advertised) 50W wireless, 100% in 46 min (advertised) 10W reverse wireless Misc Colors Black, White, Jade Green, Pink