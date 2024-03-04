Xiaomi 15 Series Testing Ultrasonic In-Screen Fingerprint Scanners

Xiaomi is said to be developing the Xiaomi 15 series of smartphones specifically for the Chinese market. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro were introduced in October 2023 as the initial smartphones, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It’s anticipated that the Xiaomi 15 lineup will make its debut around the same time this year. A recent leak from Tipster Digital Chat Station has unveiled important details regarding the fingerprint scanner in the upcoming 15 series.

The upcoming Xiaomi 15 series is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 mobile platform. According to a recent leak by DCS, the entire 15 series, likely comprising the Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra models, is undergoing testing with Goodix single-point ultrasonic fingerprint recognition technology. This signifies a shift from the optical fingerprint technology seen in the Xiaomi 14 series.

Ultrasonic fingerprint recognition operates by emitting ultrasonic waves beneath the screen when pressure is applied by the finger. These waves interact with the distinct patterns of ridges and valleys present on the fingerprint. Through analysis of the duration and intensity of these echoes, the scanner generates a detailed 3D image of the fingerprint, enabling precise and secure authentication.

Ultrasonic fingerprint technology provides numerous advantages over optical fingerprint recognition. These include superior penetration through contaminants like water and smudges, heightened accuracy, the capability to detect live fingers, and enhanced security measures.

DCS mentioned that it’s still early to definitively confirm the presence of an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner in the Xiaomi 15 series. Additionally, he noted that the hardware New Product Introduction (NPI) phase for the 15 series is slated to begin in April, suggesting that more specific details may emerge at that time.

Compared to other flagship phones, the Xiaomi 14 features a relatively smaller display, measuring 6.36 inches. It is anticipated that the Xiaomi 15 will follow suit in maintaining a compact form factor as a flagship phone. DCS’s leak further indicates that other competing brands may also introduce smartphones with similar sizes in the Chinese market. This suggests a trend towards compact flagship devices, offering users a more manageable and pocket-friendly form factor while still delivering high-end performance and features.