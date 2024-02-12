Exciting News: Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launching February 22

Xiaomi’s announcement of the Xiaomi 14 series for the MWC 2024 event on February 25 has sparked anticipation among global consumers. While reports suggest that the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will likely be unveiled for the international market, indications point to the Xiaomi 14 Pro remaining exclusive to China, where it debuted in October 2023. While the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra appears imminent, speculation also surrounds its potential earlier debut in China, with Chinese tech bloggers on Weibo hinting at a possible unveiling on February 22, 2024.

A recent Weibo post by Lu Weibing, a partner and president of Xiaomi Group, hints at the possibility of a dedicated launch event for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in the Chinese market. The post suggests that preparations for the launch event are being considered, indicating the company’s focus on unveiling the device specifically for Chinese consumers.

Rumors circulating on Weibo suggest that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could make its debut in China on February 22. This event may also mark the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro tablet. Speculation indicates that the tablet is designed to complement the upcoming Xiaomi SU7 car, which is currently targeted solely at the Chinese market. Consequently, it’s plausible that Xiaomi may organize a China-exclusive launch event to unveil the 14 Ultra, Pad 6S Pro, and SU7 together.

With the Chinese Spring Festival ongoing, businesses are set to resume by February 19. Although Lu Weibing has hinted at the arrival of the 14 Ultra, it remains uncertain if the device will indeed be unveiled on February 22. It’s prudent to await additional reports for confirmation regarding the launch event for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in the Chinese market.