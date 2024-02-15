Before its official launch, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra received MIIT certification in China with the model number 24031PN0DC. Although the certification does not explicitly mention the device name, reputable tipster Digital Chat Station confirmed in their latest Weibo post that the device is indeed the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. While the MIIT certification provides limited details about the device, it does reveal the inclusion of satellite connectivity. However, it remains unclear whether this feature will support two-way calling or be limited to messaging functionality.

This device has been the subject of intense speculation recently, with high-quality renders surfacing earlier this week. These renders showcase a design aesthetic reminiscent of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Expected Specifications

Rumored specifications suggest that it would feature a 6.73-inch OLED 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

It will feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for efficient performance.

Additionally, the device is anticipated to feature a robust 5,300 mAh battery. It will support fast charging capabilities with up to 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

It is likely to run on Android 14, customized with Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface for an enhanced user experience.

Additionally, the device is expected to include a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a variable aperture. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, along with two 50-megapixel telephoto cameras providing 3.2x and 5x optical zoom capabilities. It’s anticipated that all rear cameras will come equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additionally, for selfies, speculation suggests the presence of a 32-megapixel camera housed in the teardrop notch.