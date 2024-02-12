One of the most anticipated announcements at MWC 2024 is the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 series will make its international debut a day before MWC 2024 kicks off. However, there’s speculation swirling around whether the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will also be unveiled alongside the series. While Xiaomi’s teaser hints at the possibility of camera rings, it’s noteworthy that the phone hasn’t even hit the Chinese market yet. Nonetheless, fresh leaks have emerged shedding light on potential features of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, including the use of Titanium and details about its RAM and storage options.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Launch with a Titanium Build

While the Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports an aluminium mid-frame, there’s speculation that Xiaomi might introduce a Titanium special edition. This approach mirrors what the company did with the Xiaomi 14 Pro, offering a premium Titanium version alongside the standard aluminium variant. This strategy caters to both mainstream users who prefer the practicality of aluminium and enthusiasts willing to splurge on a Titanium device.

In terms of configurations, reports suggest that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could be available in three storage variants in China. These variants include 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. Interestingly, Xiaomi seems to be avoiding the excessive 24GB RAM configuration seen in devices like the Redmi K70 Ultra, likely to maintain a more reasonable price point.

Beyond the Xiaomi 14 series, there are hints that Xiaomi might unveil the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro at MWC 2024. The tablet will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, further expanding Xiaomi’s product portfolio and catering to the growing demand for high-performance tablets.

As anticipation builds for Xiaomi’s announcements at MWC 2024, tech enthusiasts eagerly await further details about the Xiaomi 14 series and potential surprises like the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro. Stay tuned for more updates as the event unfolds.