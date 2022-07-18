Back in November 2021, Xiaomi announced that it will launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in 2024. According to the latest reports, Xiaomi will introduce its first EV prototype in August. Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun spends nearly two-thirds of his time at the Xiaomi Auto headquarters keeping an eye on the development of the company’s first vehicle. The business will carry out a number of tests following its launch in August, including its first winter test. The first Xiaomi automobile is expected to be mass-produced by the business in 2024.

Advertisement

Xiaomi to Launch its First EV Prototype in August 2022

HVST Automobile Design will create the first electric vehicle prototype for Xiaomi. Morever, the company will soon launch its marketing campaign. The corporation formally announced its intention to enter the electric vehicle market in March 2021. It declared that it would make an initial investment of $1.5 billion, followed by a further $10 billion over the following ten years. It formally registered Xiaomi Auto Co., Ltd. in September 2021.

In November 2021, Xiaomi signed an agreement with the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area Management Committee to construct the Xiaomi Auto headquarters and its R&D division in Yizhuang. The plant can supposedly produce 300,000 automobiles annually with a workforce of more than 1,000 people.

Additionally, Xiaomi plans to introduce A+ and B class vehicles. The A+ class vehicles will cost between $22,230 and $29,640 and have L2 autonomous driving support. On the other hand, the B-class vehicles will support Level 3 autonomous driving and will cost between about $29,640 and $44,460.

Check Also: Xiaomi Launches Super Silent Air Conditioner to Sleep Peacefully