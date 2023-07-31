Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 12 Series Inspiring Users to “Live Vivid”

Xiaomi today announced the highly anticipated release of the Redmi Note 12. The popular phone set Redmi Note 12 features a series of new variants.

Redmi Note 12 has remarkable enhancements to the features that matter most to its fans. These upgrades include the camera system, battery life, charging speed, and user-friendly design, all offered at an exceptional value. With the launch of the Redmi Note 12, Xiaomi is demonstrating once again its commitment to making high-end smartphone features accessible to more people in the world.

Flagship features that inspire users to “Live vivid”

The headline-maker Redmi Note 12 has a 50MP AI triple rear camera system with an ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera, the top-of-the-line device aims to redefine photography for the upper mid-range smartphone segment. It also offers a great photography experience, offering 8MP ultra-wide camera ultra-wide and macro cameras for impressive shots even in low-light scenarios. With powerful AI software algorithms, elevated image processing speeds, and other useful utility features further complete the overall camera usage experience.

Redmi Note 12 Series

Redmi Note 12 will delight users with its remarkably bright and vivid 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay which allows for a superb and immersive visual experience with flagship-level charging speeds, 33W fast charging, and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery for extended daily usage even under heavy content consumption. Smooth and reliable performance is ensured with a powerful Snapdragon 685 high-performing chipset. It exceeds expectations beyond its price segment. Redmi Note 12 offers impressive performance and enhanced entertainment experience. Boasting super-smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays, users are presented with stunning picture quality with accurate colors. Snapdragon® 685 Mobile Platform operations are smooth and seamless, allowing easy multitasking with enhanced power efficiency. Featuring a long-lasting battery with which users can use more apps and take more photos without any battery concerns. Adding to that, a solid AI triple camera, stunning Night Mode feature as well as a host of useful fun features and filters, both devices are putting the kind of camera power once reserved for flagship phones in more users’ hands at budget-friendly prices.

Market Availability

The Redmi Note 12 is now available at MiStore, Daraz, Xiaomi sale, and CoreCart.

It comes in 2 variants:

6GB + 128 GB Rs. 59,999

8GB + 128 GB Rs.64999

Device Specifications

Display 120Hz Amoled Display Rear Camera 50MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 33W fast charging Processor Snapdragon 685

See Also: Redmi Note 12R Is Tipped To Be The First Smartphone With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2