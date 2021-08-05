It seems that Xiaomi has got a great planning and marketing team. This time the company is about to launch its upcoming Mi Mix 4 with proper planning, just a day ahead Samsung event. It is evident that the company has decided to steal some of the hype of Samsung’s upcoming devices. Xiaomi has enjoyed a great year and also became the second-largest smartphone maker in the world with a 17 percent market share leaving Apple behind. While Samsung is still the no one mobile-phone manufacturer when it comes to market share. it seems that Xiaomi plans to take that position as well.

This news has come on the Chinese social media site Weibo. the company announced the launch of a new smartphone Mi Mix 4 on August 10. Samsung’s unpacked event is on August 11, so no doubt the company has taken the right decision to have some limelight on it.

While the launch date is announced, the company has not shared any more details of Mi Mix 4 however the device is said to be an ” “engineer’s ideal of technology” and “designer’s dedication to aesthetics”.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to arrive one day prior Samsung Unpacked Event

From the previous Mi Mix Phone, we can extract what actually the phone will look like. No doubt, Mi Mix Phones during previous years have amazed us as for this line the designers of the company are asked to think out of the box. The 2018 Mi Mix 3 was launched with tiny bezels and a slideout selfie camera which was an entirely new concept for people. Whereas, Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha from 2019 came with a massive screen like never before. So we can expect a surprise from the company in terms of design.

Other than this, we had also come across certain rumors which revealed that Mi Mix 4 will be the first smartphone of the company to come with an under-display camera. Since the Chinese manufacturers are coming up with devices enclosing great features, we can expect something out of the box.

Just recently Chinese Oppo has also come up with an under-display camera technology that makes the camera invisible and at the same time produces great pictures.

While Mi Mix 4 will be the showstopper, Xiaomi is also expected to launch some other midrange devices along with a new version of its MIUI Android skin.

The company has made a good reputation when it comes to mid and high-range devices however according to tech experts, the company is increasing its sales every year by prioritizing high-end devices that also include Mi Mix 4.

