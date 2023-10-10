Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese tech giant, is rumored to be deviating from its traditional software trajectory. According to a report by Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is allegedly considering bypassing the anticipated MIUI 15. Instead, it is embarking on a groundbreaking venture by introducing a brand-new operating system, MiOS.

This unexpected development has left tech enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans eagerly awaiting further details and insights. In a recent development, Xiaomiui has strongly refuted the allegations made against the company. According to Xiaomiui, these claims lack any factual basis and should be regarded as completely false.

Xiaomi is reportedly in the midst of conducting internal tests for its highly anticipated MIUI 15. As per sources from Xiaomiui, the company is diligently working towards perfecting the latest version of its user interface. It is anticipated that Xiaomi will unveil MIUI 15 alongside the much-awaited Xiaomi 14 series, marking an exciting milestone for the brand and its loyal fanbase. It has been confirmed that there is a lack of pertinent details regarding MiOS. The sources have further emphasized that no significant information is currently available on the subject.

On the other hand, the blog post didn’t say that Xiaomi would never switch from MIUI to MiOS. They said that if Xiaomi did make such a move, it would probably only happen in China and MiOS would not be available everywhere.

In order to provide evidence in support of its claims, Xiaomiui distributed some code snippets demonstrating that MIUI 15 is now undergoing testing on a variety of Xiaomi smartphones. These hints of these internal variants were obtained from the official Xiaomi server. They may have relied upon these snippets as being accurate. MIUI 15, the newest version of Xiaomi’s mobile operating system, is now undergoing testing on a number of the company’s devices. The devices included are the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Redmi K60 Pro, and Mix Fold 3.

However, it is important to note that concrete details regarding this transition remain scarce. While the future of MIUI hangs in the balance, Xiaomi’s ongoing testing of MIUI 15 indicates that the popular user interface is likely to persist in the global market for the foreseeable future. This suggests that any potential shift to MiOS may not be imminent. Xiaomi fans eagerly await business announcements, but MIUI remains a major smartphone software player.