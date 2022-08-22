Xiaomi Redmi devices are popular for their top-notch features at affordable prices. Replete with ultra-wide displays and mainly bezel-less designs, Redmi never fails to entice its loyal clientele by introducing new phones in each category. With the launch of Redmi 10C, a literal powerhouse on a budget, we couldn’t help ourselves and decided to get an analysis of our own. Let’s dive into an in-depth review of our first impression of this latest device.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C: A Literal Powerhouse on a Budget

Design

With a familiar polycarbonate body that renders it light and durable, the design has matte diagonal lines. The light weight of the phone makes it easy to carry and hold for longer periods. The front offers a 6.71-inch HD+ screen with an IPS panel, which is not uncommon in mid-range phones these days. There is a dew drop design housing the front camera and the call speaker resting on top of the camera.

The USB-C port and the mono loudspeaker can be found at the bottom with a 3.5mm audio jack on top. The right-side houses power and lock buttons along with the volume keys, while the left side contains the triple-SIM card slot.

The camera protrusion at the back is equipped with dual camera lenses, LED flash, imaging sensors, and a fingerprint reader along with the Redmi logo.

Display

Having a 6.71-inch LCD screen with HD + display at a resolution of 720×1650, with a pixel density of 268 PPI, and a brightness of up to 400 nits, Redmi 10C exhibits vivid hues, bright contrasts, and better viewing angles.

Protected by Coming Gorilla Glass 3, the screen supports modes like reading mode, sunlight mode, dark mode, etc. While also protecting the eyes from harmful rays. Overall, for daily usage, the screen is satisfactory as it supports Widevine L1 HD, meaning that it can decrypt and stream HD videos from streaming giants like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, at the highest resolution, easily. For a budget phone, it offers the best value.

Cameras

Offering a 50MP primary lens with an F/1.8 lens slot, that can capture 1080 video at 30FPS, supports HDR, night mode, and panorama technology, along with a secondary 2MP OmniVision sensor with an F/2.4 lens slot and a 5MP selfie camera is with an F/2.2 lens slot, Redmi 10C wins the camera game.

Redmi 10C captures mesmerizing views with both indoor and outdoor photos and videos having decent brightness, color adjustment, contrast sharpness, and vibrance. Videos do display noise on 10x zoom and lack OIS but it is the best that is offered in this budget category. The selfie camera is exceptional with its face recognition technology, which helps unlock the phone with ease, and captures gorgeous portraits.

Performance

If watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web are your favorite activities, you have found the best comrade for your Call of Duty. Performance of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset with a 6nm manufacturing process with 4-Kryo 265 Gold clocked at 2.4Ghz, and 4-Kryo 265 Silver at 1.9Ghz, has been terrific for multitasking, even while playing games like Temple Run at Ultra settings, where minimal frame skips or lags were observed, and the device didn’t warm up.

Combined with an Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB RAM, 1GB virtual RAM, and 64/128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage with the ability to expand via MicroSD card up to 1TB, with MIUI 13, this phone delivers uninterrupted performance without any lags, which means apps install and load faster.

We must mention that on the first boot you may encounter a bug while using the apps, so, to avoid this issue, make sure to update your device to the latest version.

Connectivity

Housing a port accommodating dual 4G nano sims along with a MicroSD card for extendable storage, Redmi 10C supports all 3G and 4G network bandwidths in Pakistan. So the phone catches signals from every carrier easily. As for the WiFi networks, it supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bandwidths and it also has Bluetooth 5.0.

Battery And Charging

Redmi 10C comes with a 10W charger but an 18W USB-C fast charger is also available for purchase to rapidly charge a 5000mAH battery in less than 2 hours.

The battery lasts easily for a day even with heavy usage and while running high-performing draining apps.

We would suggest that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C smartphone is worth buying, as it is one of the best budget phones currently in the market that offer powerful performance, and has a great battery life with a really good camera and display.