Xiaomi Redmi K80 Series to Boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or 8 Gen 4

A recent leak originating from tipster Digital Chat Station has provided insights into Xiaomi’s forthcoming Redmi K80 series smartphones. The official specifications are yet to be disclosed. This leak offers tantalizing hints regarding the features and enhancements anticipated in the next iteration of these widely acclaimed devices.

Xiaomi is in the process of developing two variants within the K series. The expected variants are the Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro. Although a precise launch date remains undisclosed, indications hint at a potential release in late 2024. This timeline could coincide with the availability of the next-generation Snapdragon processors. This will feature significant upgrades and innovations in these upcoming devices.

The leak indicates a notable enhancement in processing capabilities. It implies a departure from the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset utilized in the Redmi K70. Instead, Xiaomi is considering equipping the K80 series with either the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or 8 Gen 4. It is contingent upon their availability by the year’s end. This potential upgrade signals a significant leap in performance and efficiency for the upcoming Redmi K80 series smartphones.

In addition to the technological advancements, the leak underscores Xiaomi’s emphasis on two pivotal aspects: battery life and design. Speculation abounds regarding the potential inclusion of “ultra-large-capacity high-density silicon anode batteries,” hinting at an enhancement over the Redmi K70’s 5000mAh capacity. Regarding design, the K80 series is anticipated to maintain the recognizable elements of its predecessor, the K70, featuring a 2K screen, a metal middle frame, and a glass body. This continuity in design ensures a familiar aesthetic while promising upgrades in performance and user experience.

It’s important to keep in mind that the details provided stem from a leak and do not constitute official confirmation from Xiaomi. While the leak offers insights into the potential direction Xiaomi may be heading with the K80 series, it’s essential to acknowledge that official specifications, features, and release dates could vary. As such, it’s advisable to await official announcements from Xiaomi for accurate and verified information regarding the Redmi K80 series smartphones.