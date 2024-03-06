Xiaomi 14T Pro To Feature Dimensity 9300 – [Leaks & Rumors]

Despite the recent launch of the 13T Pro, leaks about the key features of the Xiaomi 14T Pro have surfaced. It appears that Xiaomi is wasting no time and is already in the works for its 14T series. Interestingly, there’s a twist in the tale—indications suggest that the Xiaomi 14T Pro might be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 13T series didn’t entirely live up to the standards set by its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12T series, particularly in terms of features like a vibrant screen and fast charging support. While the improved camera was a highlight for some users, other aspects fell short of expectations. However, Xiaomi seems to be gearing up for a significant comeback with its 14T series. Anticipated launches are on the horizon, with big announcements expected in August and September.

Exciting updates from a Chinese blog reveal intriguing information about the Xiaomi 14T Pro. The smartphone has surfaced on the IMEI database with distinct model numbers indicating its release in various regions, including Japan. For the global version, the model number is listed as “2407FPN8EG,” while for the Japanese version, it is “2407FPN8ER.” A separate model number, “2407FRK8EC,” is also associated with the Chinese version, which aligns with the Redmi K70 Ultra. While there may be slight differences in features, both models are expected to share significant similarities.

Fascinatingly, the Xiaomi 14T Pro and the Redmi K70 Ultra share the codename “Rothko.” Xiaomi has a penchant for assigning codenames inspired by painters to its Redmi K series, and this time, it draws from Mark Rothko, a renowned US painter celebrated for his “color field painting” or “late pictorial abstraction.” This artistic influence adds an intriguing dimension to the branding of these devices.

The features of the Xiaomi 14T Pro are still under wraps. What’s certain is its anticipated feature set, including a robust MediaTek processor. It will potentially boast the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300. Consumers may expect enhancements in various aspects, notably the camera. The Redmi K70 Ultra is scheduled for an official unveiling in August. It will pave the way for the subsequent announcement of the 14T series. With these developments on the horizon, enthusiasts can anticipate exciting times ahead for smartphones.