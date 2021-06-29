Xiaomi teases the Mi Notebook Pro X ahead of launch

The Mi Notebook Pro X, Xiaomi’s massively popular Mi Notebook, is set to receive a successor soon. According to multiple teasers spotted on the company’s official Weibo page, the upgrades will be quite significant this time around.

The Mi Notebook Pro X has been confirmed to be available in the Chinese market on June 30th. The business has also released a few teasers, one of which indicates the presence of a full-size keyboard. The next gadget will lack a Numpad and would have a speaker section. On the lid, there will be a modest ‘Xiaomi’ branding.

The new Xiaomi laptop will be equipped with 11th Generation Intel H35 series CPUs and NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, as seen on the posters. These CPUs, according to the Chinese tech group, can handle 45W of power.

On a 128-bit bus, the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU has 4GB of GDDR6 RAM. The sides of the next Mi Notebook variant will be curved. It’s also possible to use a full-size keyboard with a large touchpad. The absence of a hardware Numpad on the laptop suggests that Xioami may have integrated it into the touchpad. On the lid of the laptop, which is covered in a metallic grey colour, there is a faint Xiaomi logo.

More information regarding the major features and, most likely, the cost of the new Mi laptop will be released soon. Stay tuned for more information on Xiaomi’s upcoming consumer tech lifestyle product.



