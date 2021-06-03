Xiaomi’s Mi 11 is Coming to Pakistani Market in the Upcoming Week: Source

The wait is over for all Xiaomi lovers around the country. According to some sources, Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 11 smartphone is going to enter the Pakistani market in the next week. The Mi 11 is going to feature the all-new powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset with 5nm technology.

In addition to that, the new Mi 11 will be equipped with a 108 MP triple camera setup at the back. The camera will be able to capture the video in [email protected]/30fps, and [email protected]/60fps. An AMOLED display with 1B colors, 120 Hz refresh rate, along with1500 nits brightness will be provided in the phone. For the protection of the display, the phone will be covered with a Corning Gorilla glass Victus. In terms of memory space, there are three variants of the smartphone: 8 GB RAM-128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM-256 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM-256 GB ROM.

Now moving on to the front camera, the Mi 11 will be equipped with a 20 MP selfie shooter which will allow the users to make videos in [email protected]/60fps. In terms of battery capacity, the latest smartphone from Xiaomi will be equipped with a powerful 4600 mAh battery and for recharge purposes, it will support fast wired and wireless charging along with the option of reverse charging.

For security purposes, an optical fingerprint scanner will be offered on the phone along with pin/password protection. Furthermore, the new Mi 11 will run on Android 11 which is the latest version of the Android operating system with the latest MIUI 12.5 as its user interface.

Xiaomi will surely hold a launch event in Pakistan for its upcoming flagship Mi 11 smartphone. So stay tuned for further updates!

