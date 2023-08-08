Meta announced Twitter’s rival app, threads, last month. In the first five days, 100 million users sign-in the service. But there is still a need to do a lot of work on the app. Now, Meta’s text-based app Threads is rolling out the ability to see your liked posts through an app update. The company started testing the new feature on Android beta last week. Over the weekend, Meta started making it available to all users.

You can find your liked posts in Settings > Your Likes, which is accessible through the profile page. In comparison, you can access your like on Twitter (now X) through a separate “Likes” tab on your profile.

You Can Now See Your Liked Posts on Threads

Check Also: Civil Rights Groups Warn of Hate Speech Problem in Threads

Moreover, the company also introduced another feature. Meta has introduced a new media upload quality option. You can access this feature through Settings > Account > Media Quality. You can now upload images and videos in higher quality.

Additionally, Threads is now allowing users to sort out their following list based on “Latest first” and “Earlier first” criteria. To look at your following list, go to your profile, tap on the followers’ Facepile under your bio and then go to the “Following” tab.

These are the small changes that Meta brought in the new app. But there are still many new features yet to come. Mark Zuckerberg hinted last week that some of the most demanded features like post-search and web versions are coming in the next few weeks.

See Also: Threads App For iOS Gets First Major Update With A Bunch Of New Features