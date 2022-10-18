YouTube ends premium subscription to watch 4K resolution videos

A few weeks back, YouTube started testing 4K resolution videos and has asked users to try it by upgrading to premium accounts. Now the company has ended the test and it seems users were not much happy since this feature was made for only premium account holders.

YouTube tested this feature and tweeted (which is not deleted) that users will get a pop-up message asking them to upgrade to the premium tier. The company said that “it is a part of our experiment to know better the feature preferences of Premium & non-Premium viewers.”

However, since this decision of paid 4k resolution videos was not welcomed, the company has taken another decision.

Regarding the new decision, YouTube tweeted:

“viewers should now be able to access 4K quality resolutions without Premium membership.”

So all users can now watch videos at the highest resolution without paying for a subscription.

This is not the first time YouTube has tried to convert free users to paid ones. By the start of this year, the company experimented with showing users up to 11 unskippable ads before the start of a long video to let them have an uninterrupted experience. This test was also not perceived well among users and was ended within a few days.

Other than this, YouTube has launched a new feature named handles which allows creators to direct viewers to their channels for better connection.

Also Read: YouTube Launches home screen widgets for iPhone & iPad