A few months ago, YouTube announced its own funding for the creators of short videos. At that time the list included 30 countries of the world. But now a new list of 70 countries has been released under which YouTube will help the creators of these countries with the fund of $100 million. Pakistan is now included in the list of 70 countries. In addition, analytics tools for shorts have also been added. Earlier in May,

YouTube announced that it would set aside $100 million for the years 2021 and 2020 exclusively for YouTube users making short videos.

YouTube Expands its $100 Million Shorts Fund to More Countries Including Pakistan

The main purpose of this is to somehow reduce the influence of tik tok which is the most popular short video app and is penetrating at a very fast pace. Because of this, the owners of YouTube themselves are also concerned. In a statement, the company termed the funds as a short bonus. Though, there are a few conditions and standards for this funding which have not been disclosed yet. However, it is expected to be announced soon.

Obviously, the primary purpose of these incentives is to bring the younger generation towards Youtube Shorts and that is the sole reason YouTube Shorts Bonus has been announced. In addition to that, YouTube in its latest Creator Insider video also announced a new Shorts feature that will notify creators when 15-second clips from their videos are repurposed for other creators’ Shorts. On the other hand, for smartphone users, YouTube is rolling out a new tab on creators’ channel pages where they can display all of their shorts in grid view.

