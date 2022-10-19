Youtube Music Redesigned Playlist Is Rolling Out Widely

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 19, 2022
Youtube Music

Youtube keeps on bringing new changes and features to its apps. We had already reported about the Youtube Music album view redesign back in June, with larger, more prominent cover art. The interesting part of the news is that the redesigned playlist is now trickling down to more users. Youtube Music users can see uploader details, playlist names, descriptions, and much more. The redesigned playlist version is actually a beautiful change from the slightly cluttered previous view, where the names of the playlists and uploader info were all crammed in beside the cover art.

Youtube Music Got A Very Fancy Redesigned Version

The streaming giant has brought many changes to its Music App. Buttons for playback controls can now move around. The old YouTube Music view had rectangular buttons for Shuffle and Play, with options to Edit and Download playlists. However, now you can see a bold circular Play button under the Playlist description flanked by buttons to Edit, Download, and Share the playlist or album. The point worth mentioning here is that the Shuffle button isn’t immediately visible in the new arrangement. Actually, it hides in the overflow menu, accessed by tapping the three-dot icon beside the Play button.

Latest reports claim that the new interface is rolling out for playlists on Android phones in multiple countries. If you don’t have the new version yet then:

  • try updating to the latest version of YouTube Music
  • clearing the cache
  • force-stopping, and restarting the app

These steps got it to appear in some of our tests. The new design on phone brings the app one step closer to a consistent user experience across platforms and devices of different sizes. It is a good thing indeed. If you are the one who got this latest version, do share with us in the comment section what else Youtube brought with its new redesigned version of the Music App.

