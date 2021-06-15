Acting as a responsible entity, YouTube has decided that from now onwards, it will not be accepting alcohol, gambling, or drug prescription term ads for its masthead slot. Masthead ad slot appears at the top of the website and app and it is quite prominent to show up. These limitations on the ad slot will lead to a better experience for users.

When we open YouTube, the first thing we see is the Masthead slot, so when ads about drugs, alcohol, or gambling appear, it can deviate the young minds. This decision will make YouTube more inclusive for everyone. As far as politics is concerned, keep such ads away from the front page will lessen the controversies that usually happen during elections.

YouTube will soon Ban alcohol, gambling & politics from its Masthead slot

Below mentioned are the requirements of Masthead content which were previously not followed, but the streaming app is now trying to revert back to what this slot was actually for.

YouTube ads support page lists that the ads in this most prominent slot will be chosen to drive massive reach and awareness. Since gambling and alcohol-related ads should not be spread, they are not suited for this ad slot. YouTube is not the only platform that has taken this step, previously facebook had also stopped advertising such ads that can lead to extreme circumstances.

Instagram has also changed its policies regarding the posting of content related to specially-abled people. So no doubt, these platforms are playing their part but we also need to be responsible when we use these platforms.

