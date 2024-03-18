Zong 4G Announces Huge Discount on Calls to Afghanistan
We have good news for people who want to call their loved ones in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s popular cellular mobile operator (CMO), Zong 4G, now offers its users a massive discount on international calls to Afghanistan. Users can now call their friends and family in Afghanistan for just Rs 0.15/sec, compared to Rs around 0.5/sec previously. The news was shared on the official Instagram page of Zong 4G.
How do I subscribe to the offer?
- To subscribe to the offer, dial *747#.
- To unsubscribe from the offer, SMS “Unsub” and send it to 7474.
Terms & Conditions:
- The charging pulse will be per 15 seconds.
- This offer will be automatically deactivated if any other Afghanistan bundle or product is activated.
- The offer is auto-recursive, so the customer will remain subscribed to the offer until it’s unsubscribed.
- The subscription charge of PKR 2 per day will be applicable.
- The offer is valid for all users except those on international roaming.
Overall, this initiative reflects Zong 4G’s commitment to providing value-added services and enhancing connectivity for its customers, enabling stronger relationships across borders.
