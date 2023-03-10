Zong 4G Celebrates International Women’s Day and Reaffirms Commitment to Empowering Women

Advertisement

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications company, celebrated International Women’s Day by empowering the women of the company nationwide. The company organized a webinar for all its female employees, providing a platform for them to share their experiences and challenges in the workplace and discuss ways to overcome them. The webinar was part of Zong 4G’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the workplace.

Zong 4G believes that empowering women in the workplace will not only benefit them but also contribute to the overall development of society. As Zong 4G recognizes ‘health’ as a key pillar of its HR policies and strategy, it provided health vouchers for renowned medical laboratories in the country for the well-being of its female employees. Additionally, the company gifted special mementos with thank you notes signed by the CEO, Mr. Wang Hua, to all female employees of ZONG.

Speaking at the occasion, the spokesperson of Zong 4G shared, “Empowering women and promoting gender equality is at the heart of our company’s values and mission. We are committed to creating a workplace that challenges gender stereotypes and ensures inclusion for all our employees. We believe that empowering women not only benefits them but also contributes to the overall development of society.”

Zong 4G’s commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusivity in the workplace is not limited to International Women’s Day. The company has a range of policies and programs in place to ensure that women are given equal opportunities for career growth and development. By prioritizing the health and well-being of its employees and promoting inclusivity and diversity, Zong 4G is setting an example for other companies to follow, and helping to create a more equal and just society for all.

