



In line with its mission to empower masses through digital inclusion, Pakistan’s top telecom and digital services provider, Zong 4G, has introduced a specially customized connectivity offer for Zong 4G customers in Malakand Division.

Zong 4G Launches Special Offer for Malakand Division

Through the offer, Zong 4G customers in the Malakand Division will be able to enjoy 150 all-network minutes, 1,000 MB data, and 1,000 SMSs for a week at the cost of PKR 150 only. The offer can be activated by dialing *595# or contacting the nearest retailer or Zong 4G franchise. Users of the My Zong App (MZA) can also subscribe to the Malakand Division offer easily through the app under the new offers tab.

“When we talk about connecting the unconnected and extending the advantages of the communications technology to the masses, we take all measures to fulfil this promise,” said Zong spokesperson. “We have been at the forefront of connecting and digitizing Pakistan, and strongly believe that improved and affordable connectivity and internet access can change lives for the better. The Malakand Division offer is an extension of Zong’s relentless commitment to millions of Pakistanis across the length and breadth of the country.”

Being the leader of digital transformation in Pakistan, Zong is well aware of the connectivity gaps in Pakistan and is walking the extra mile to bridge them. With its industry-leading hyper-localized as well as international roaming voice and data bundles, Zong 4G is catering to the particular communications needs of the Pakistani masses across the length and breadth of the country.

