Zong offers exciting free resources on online recharge through My Zong App

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, is now offering exciting new resources on Online Recharge through the My Zong App (MZA). Over an online recharge of PKR 500 and more, users will get free minutes, data, and more.

Zong has recently upgraded the popular app to allow users to do more in less time. The new update has the enhanced native Online Recharge experience that makes recharge via the My Zong App (MZA) much faster, smoother, and more rewarding than ever before.

Another important feature that the app now offers is the Caller Name service that will allow users to see the name of the caller even if they’re not in their contact list. Furthermore, users can also block unwanted numbers via the My Zong App now.

“Zong has been in an unyielding pursuit of service excellence and My Zong App is a key digital asset to serve the evolving customer needs,” said Zong 4G spokesperson. “It’s among the best digital solutions for seamless connectivity today and the enhancements come at a highly opportune time when they can be best utilized by the customers,” he added.

Zong has continued to make the My Zong App more useful for the users. Keeping a close eye on the requirements and feedback of digitally-savvy users, Zong has been adding a number of great new features, such as exclusive discounts, daily rewards, partnerships, detailed postpaid billing, infotainment portals, widgets, and more.

As a company that believes in innovation and world-class customer experience, Zong 4G is geared to exceed the needs of its customers who are spending more time indoors amid these testing times of the unprecedented global health crisis. The company is confident that the improvements to MZA will make customers’ home time better and more productive.