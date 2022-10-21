ZTE Axon 40 SE is Now official with Unisoc chipset

ZTE has just announced its mid-range smartphone, Axon 40 SE. The company has officially launched in Mexico. The phone itself has some amazing specs including its camera, display and processor. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the ZTE Axon 40 SE.

First of all, the phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen of FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. The back cameras include a 50MP main cam alongside a 5MP macro cam and a 2MP depth helper. At the front, the phone has a punch hole cutout to house an 8MP selfie cam.

Additionally, the phone comes with a Unisoc T618 chipset at the helm paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card. Moreover, the phone runs Android 12 out of the box.

The next key spec is the battery. The phone has a 4,500 mAh battery which supports 22.5W charging. Other notable features include a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Axon 40 SE comes in black and blue colours and is already on sale at the price of $298. There are no words about the global launch of the device.

