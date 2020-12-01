In our previous post, we informed you that ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G appeared on Chinese social media and is scheduled to launch soon. Now, the device is official globally. ZTE officially introduced Blade 20 Pro 5G as a potent mid-ranger powered by the Snapdragon 765G and sporting a dual-glass body of just 7.9mm thickness.

The newbie is coming with 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display accompanied by FHD+ resolution, a 2340 x 1080 resolution, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unfortunately, there is no high refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch cutout for the 20MP selfie cam. The Blade 20 Pro 5G is offering an under-display fingerprint scanner for its users.

ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G is Now Official Globally

At the rear of the handset, there is a rectangular cutout with a 64MP primary shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens and two 2MP modules for macro shots and depth data. According to ZTE, the phone can record in 4K at 60 frames per second. It is also offering image stabilization when recording with the main and ultra-wide cameras.

To run the system, the powerhouse of the phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone is running on Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ standard. While the internal storage of the phone is 128GB and is expandable via microSD while RAM is set at 8GB. The phone is running Android 10 out of the box.

This new phone has liquid cooling to keep the temperature low during CPU-intensive tasks and has DTS:X Ultra, NFC, Bluetooth5.1 and USB 3.1.

Well, there is no variety in colours as the ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G comes in a single colour – Blue. Meanwhile, there is no information about the price of the device and its availability as they are yet to be released.

Recommended Reading: ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G will Arrive Soon with a 64-MP Main Camera