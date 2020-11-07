ZTE Blade A7s with Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Sehrish Kayani Last Updated: Nov 7, 2020
2 minutes read
ZTE Blade A7s

In Germany, ZTE Blade A7s, 2020, launched. It is an affordable smartphone, fitted with an octa-core processor, a selfie shooter, and a triple rear camera setup. Two-color options and one single RAM and storage setup are available for the phone. A7s 2020 ZTE Blade has moderately thick bezels and an even thicker chin all over. On the back of the smartphone, you can also find a fingerprint scanner. ZTE’s new device has a 4,000mA battery and storage expansion.

Recommended: ZTE LiveBuds Launched with 20-Hour Battery Life &amp; ENC Features

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 Price

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the lone 3 GB + 64 GB storage option. The phone is available in two color choices – Ocean Blue and Star Black. The smartphone is available on Amazon Germany, and no international market availability details are clear.

ZTE Blade A7s

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 Specifications

The Blade A7s 2020 dual-SIM (Nano) runs MiFavor UI on top of Android 10. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display (720×1.560 pixels). An octa-core processor operates it with four cores clocked at 1.6GHz, and the remaining four clocked at 1.2GHz.   The ZTE Blade A7s 2020 will give you 3 GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a triple camera set-up that includes the main snapper of 16 megapixels, a secondary sensor of 8 megapixels, and a tertiary sensor of two megapixels for photography. On the front, inside the water drop-Style notch, is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

ZTE Blade A7s

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 comes with 64 GB of onboard microSD (up to 512 GB) storage. Wifi, 4 G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port are also available as connectivity options. A 4,000 mAh battery can give up to 27 hours of talk time while 4G supports the handset. Onboard sensors include a fingerprint scanner and a proximity sensor on the backside. ZTE Blade The size of A7s 2020 is 164.7×77.4×8.2 mm.

Phone Specs

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE

 

LAUNCHAnnounced2019, May
StatusAvailable. Released 2019, May

 

BODYDimensions154 x 72.8 x 7.9 mm (6.06 x 2.87 x 0.31 in)
Weight146 g (5.15 oz)
SIMDual SIM

 

DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD
Size6.09 inches, 91.0 cm2 (~81.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~282 ppi density)

 

PLATFORMOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie), MiFavor 9.0
ChipsetMediatek MT6771 Helio P60 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUMali-G72 MP3

 

MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC
Internal32GB 2GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM
 eMMC 5.1

 

MAIN CAMERASingle16 MP, f/2.0, AF
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]

 

SELFIE CAMERASingle5 MP, f/2.4
Video

 

SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes

 

COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, BDS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBMicro USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

 

FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, proximity

 

BATTERYTypeLi-Ion 3200 mAh, non-removable

 

MISCColorsBlack, Blue, Black/blue
ModelsA7000, Z6201V
PriceAbout 149  EUR

Also Read: ZTE Introduced Blade 20 5G with Big Display in Affordable Price

Sehrish Kayani

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
×
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker