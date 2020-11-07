ZTE Blade A7s with Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications





In Germany, ZTE Blade A7s, 2020, launched. It is an affordable smartphone, fitted with an octa-core processor, a selfie shooter, and a triple rear camera setup. Two-color options and one single RAM and storage setup are available for the phone. A7s 2020 ZTE Blade has moderately thick bezels and an even thicker chin all over. On the back of the smartphone, you can also find a fingerprint scanner. ZTE’s new device has a 4,000mA battery and storage expansion.

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 Price

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the lone 3 GB + 64 GB storage option. The phone is available in two color choices – Ocean Blue and Star Black. The smartphone is available on Amazon Germany, and no international market availability details are clear.

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 Specifications

The Blade A7s 2020 dual-SIM (Nano) runs MiFavor UI on top of Android 10. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display (720×1.560 pixels). An octa-core processor operates it with four cores clocked at 1.6GHz, and the remaining four clocked at 1.2GHz. The ZTE Blade A7s 2020 will give you 3 GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a triple camera set-up that includes the main snapper of 16 megapixels, a secondary sensor of 8 megapixels, and a tertiary sensor of two megapixels for photography. On the front, inside the water drop-Style notch, is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 comes with 64 GB of onboard microSD (up to 512 GB) storage. Wifi, 4 G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port are also available as connectivity options. A 4,000 mAh battery can give up to 27 hours of talk time while 4G supports the handset. Onboard sensors include a fingerprint scanner and a proximity sensor on the backside. ZTE Blade The size of A7s 2020 is 164.7×77.4×8.2 mm.

Phone Specs

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Announced 2019, May Status Available. Released 2019, May

BODY Dimensions 154 x 72.8 x 7.9 mm (6.06 x 2.87 x 0.31 in) Weight 146 g (5.15 oz) SIM Dual SIM

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.09 inches, 91.0 cm2 (~81.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~282 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie), MiFavor 9.0 Chipset Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G72 MP3

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 32GB 2GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.0, AF Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.4 Video

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB Micro USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 3200 mAh, non-removable

MISC Colors Black, Blue, Black/blue Models A7000, Z6201V Price About 149 EUR

