Instagram to Soon Support NFTs From Different Blockchains

Meta plans to introduce NFTs to Instagram and will release a pilot version soon, thus bringing the crypto art to the photo-sharing platform for the first time. The NFTs will be integrated with Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow, which are some of the most popular marketplaces for digital collectibles such as ‘The Bored Apes Yacht Club.’

According to Coin Desk, the pilot version would only be available to a restricted group of NFT enthusiasts in the United States. Furthermore, Instagram plans to integrate popular crypto wallets like Metamask. Users may authenticate their possession of the NFT, display it on their profile, and even tag the makers of the crypto art once they connect their wallets to their accounts.

Instagram to Soon Support NFTs From Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow

Moreover, as per the sources, Instagram will not charge users for posting and sharing NFTs, as Twitter did with their hexagonal NFT profile images. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, talked about the development in March but did not elaborate. Nonetheless, with one billion monthly active users, Instagram will be able to promote and advertise NFTs to users and potential customers.

Instagram’s entry into the NFT world shouldn’t be taken as an astonishing move. In December, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the social media platform was “actively exploring NFTs” without revealing any further plans.

Furthermore, back in January, the Financial Times reported that Instagram had started internally testing its NFT showcasing feature. The former head of Facebook’s blockchain arm David Marcus, who left the company last year was responsible for working on the addition of NFTs. He was then superseded by former Upwork (famous freelancing platform) CEO Stephane Kasriel.

