Minister Says Pakistan’s IT Exports are on a Positive trajectory with fivefold increase since 2020

Yesterday, a ceremony was held at the Lahore University of Management Sciences. The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Syed Amin-ul-Haque was invited as the chief guest. During his address, the minister said that Pakistan would surpass the $3 billion target for IT exports this year as a result of concerted efforts made by his ministry to ramp up the development of the IT sector.

Furthermore, he said that the country’s IT exports to date have surpassed $2.1 billion as a result of Pakistan’s welcoming investment climate. According to the minister, Pakistani start-up investments have increased by about fivefold since 2020, and the IT ministry has been offering local and worldwide networking platforms to start-ups through Ignite. Moreover, he claimed that the effort has aided start-ups in pitching their products and ideas to potential customers and investors.

Haque argued that technology should play a role in the government’s objective to expand Pakistan’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. He went on to say that National Incubation Centers (NIC) in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, and Quetta help students develop ideas that promote and support investment infrastructure in Pakistan. Moreover, he remarked,

The newly established incubation centers of Hyderabad and Faisalabad would help us expand and tap into the potential of Sindh and Punjab, we wish to provide the youth with a forum to bring your ideas into reality.

Ignite CEO, Asim Shahryar Husain, NITB Executive Director, LUMS Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Arshad Ahmad, and Board of Ignite Chairman, Syed Husnain Abbas Kazmi also attended the ceremony.

