The software giant Microsoft is back with yet another security app in an attempt to users’ operations more secure. The company has introduced a new version of its Defender cybersecurity app for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Though Microsoft has long marketed its antivirus shield under the Defender brand, the new cross-platform Microsoft Defender app is intended mainly for individual users. The app would work as a streamlined dashboard that integrates with current antivirus software or provides an extra layer of security to any device.

From now on, Microsoft 365 Personal and Family members will have access to Microsoft Defender, with different features and functions depending on the platform. For instance, there is no antivirus protection for iOS and iPadOS. Rather, the defender app provides basic web phishing safeguards and a dashboard with notifications for other devices.

Microsoft Introduces Defender App for Windows, Android, macOS & iOS

On the other hand, Microsoft’s Defender for Android offers an antivirus shield as well as the capacity to search for harmful applications. To provide protection from hacking, the app will additionally check URLs. Simultaneously, Microsoft Defender for Windows works more like a dashboard instead of replacing the built-in Windows Security app. You may adjust and examine security safeguards across devices while viewing your current antivirus protection from Norton, McAfee, or any other antivirus software.

In addition to that, the new app encompasses security alerts and recommendations across numerous devices. However, the recommendations or trips are only available for Windows and macOS.

The corporate vice president of Microsoft security, Vasu Jakkal said,

The expansion of our security portfolio with Microsoft Defender for individuals is the natural and exciting progression in our journey as a security company. This is just the start. As we look forward, we will continue to bring more protections together under a single dashboard, including features like identity theft protection and secure online connection.

