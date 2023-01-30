38% Of People Think They’ll Save Their Smartphones In Disaster

Advertisement

If a natural disaster is on your way, what will you do? The question that arises here is what would be the very first thing that you claim to save before getting yourself to safety? Smartphones?? Or What? Obviously, people think about themselves prior to anything else when it comes to life. However, some give importance to materialistic things also. Recently, Secure Data Recovery Services conducted a survey of 1000 people that gave answers to this question. Let’s dig into it.

Will You Save Your Smartphones In A Disaster?

According to the survey, 38% of people go for their smartphone if they have the option to only save one thing during a disaster. In addition, a further 28% of people say that their important thing is their computer, so they would save their PCs. However, digital assets also seem to be a priority for 66% of people.

It proves that it is not just physical devices that matter to people.

77% of Facebook users claimed that they would be very sad if they ended up losing their online data. Let me tell you that it is the highest reportage proportion out of all social media platforms. If we talk about Instagram, only 45% of users agreed on losing it.

The point notable here is that many users nowadays fail to use common sense guidelines in order to protect their online data such as using backups. 47% of people said who said that they would hate to lose their digital property haven’t stored it on any kind of backup that can keep it safer.

The most important digital asset that people don’t want to lose is their photos, with 91% calling them their most prized digital possessions. The second position goes to Videos with 67%, followed by different types of data including health records, legal documents, and financial details which collectively got 58%.

It is understandable that storing all of this data on a backup hard drive or a cloud can prove to be a good step in order to save it for the future if something goes awry or if you need to delete a social media account.

