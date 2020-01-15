If you are searching for the best new action games on android available, you’ve come to the right place. You can find so many cool action games free of charge on your android handset to charge yourself up after a hectic day. Whether you’re new to Android and need some fun, new games to start building up your Google Play library or just browsing for the latest games.

These are the 5 best free action games on Android

Call of Duty

There was a lot of hype surrounding Call of Duty Mobile throughout the beta and ahead of its global launch. Call of Duty mobile, with such a high rating, is so highly successful that it had been introduced quicker than ever. The game has a normal online FPS PvP mode together with a royal 100-player fight. A big reason the game’s doing so well is due to Tencent Games ‘ involvement.

Game is so damn popular, you can jump into a match super fast, whether you want to play casual games or go up against more experienced players. It is a free game to play, but most purchases made in the game are cosmetic items. This game has won the best game of the 2019 award.

Snipper 3D Gun Shooter

This game is the best Android 2020 action game and has been developed free of charge by Fun games and it is the best free 3D FPS shooting game. The only objective in this game is to target and shoot, and you have to combat the world war on crime where you’ll get the opportunity to become the ultimate gunman or expert shooter.

Clash with the criminals in various action-packed situations. Good gameplay, great graphics, and funny missions. Your action or aim is to include speeding against time, helicopters crashing, zombie killing, and a few slow-motion shots. Survival is a must.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile offers a lot to mobile game lovers, with all the highs and lows of online play, plenty of realism and good performance across a wide range of devices. Unknown Player Battlegrounds. From Erangel to Miramar, from Vikendi to Sanhok, these vast and extensive battlefields vary in size, geography, day/night cycles, and complex weather–from urban spaces to tundra to forest.

Everyone has something. Play Solo, Duo, and in Squads of 4 players. In this game, players are free to use their parachute to choose their starting point and you need to try to remain in a safe zone as long as possible. This free action android game on android has the best game award in 2018.

Modern Combat 5 Blackout

First-person shooter games featuring great graphics, high-powered weapons, and competitive online multiplayer action. Build a 9-class squad, invite your mates to team play and test your competitive fighting skills against online rivals from around the globe. You’ll have access to use high powered weapons here in this game and this app is full of intense multiplayer online action. This has been one of the best 5 free action games on android.

You will also have the opportunity to work alone as you can move into this thrilling campaign of solo play as you blast your way through one intense circumstance after another to save the world and make it a beautiful place.

ShadowGun Legends

Shadowgun is a free action android shooter game developed and released by Madfinger Games for Android. Humanity is under threat from a deadly alien invader in the sci-fi setting of Shadowgun Legends. The Shadowguns are the last line of defense, legendary fighters, and heroes. The game includes more than 200 single-player campaign missions and various multiplayer game modes.