5 Best Smartphones To Gift Your Loved Ones

Confused about which smartphone to buy and that also in budget? We have shortlisted 5 best mobile phones in Pakistan below 40000 Price tag to gift your loved ones this New Year. Most commonly asked questions on different forums are to Suggest the Best mobile phones to buy? So we’re always urging our members and guests to buy brand new smartphones and they’re here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

In October 2019, Xiaomi finally released Redmi Note 8 Series in Pakistan after so much of wait and excitement. The “Pro” model comes with an IPS LCD display measuring 6.53 inches with 1080×2340 pixel resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by a 2.05GHz clocked Octacore MediaTek Helio G90 T processor with 2 cores and 6 cores clocked at 2GHz. It comes with 6GB RAM and runs Android 9 Pie. It has all the specs to surprise your loved ones this Christmas.

This phones comes in 29,999 PKR

Honor 8 X

The Honor 8X is a bold presence from the vivid display in this price segment that makes it a delight to consume HD content. The outstanding cameras with lots of detail and appreciable color reproduction take rich images. The power-packed configuration below improves the experience immensely by providing through most apps and games a smooth user experience.

Nonetheless, when carrying a device, a user can face a problem as it is very big. Ultimately, if you can ignore the slight hiccups, it’s a good buy in the market and best to gift this New Year or Christmas. The Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 1.080x 2.340 pixel screen resolution, the added versatility of the sharp 396 PPI pixel density and a modern 19.5:9 aspect ratio together provide a pleasing visual experience.

This phone comes with a price tag of 34,999 PKR.

Realme 5s

Realme 5s is an inexpensive handset that can satisfy and fit into any tech requirement. It comes with a good camera collection that can be perfect without burdening pocket power for photography lovers. There is a powerful processor that can handle gaming or other use while the battery is also huge for more than a day to produce power. Overall, it’s a nice smartphone with 4 cameras of 48 MP which comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels.

This exquisite samrtphone will be available from December 29th, 2019 at a price of 33,999 PKR.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with selfie pop-up camera making it the new and most exclusive smartphone among others offering full view display screen 10802340 pixels inches (~391 ppi density). 16MP, f1/8 (Wide) 8MP (ultrawide) and 2MP f/2.4 rear and front 16, f/20, PDAF shooter main camera. Non-removable 4000mAh battery comes out of the Android 9 Pie.

This phone is available at 35,999 PKR

Samsung A30

Samsung Galaxy A30 is Samsung’s latest budget smartphone with Huawei and Xiaomi smartphones competing. Galaxy A30 has a 6.4-inch capacitive Super AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 64GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A30 comes out of the box with Android 9.0 (Pie), powered by Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Cpu. Rear primary Camera 16MP +5MP depth sensor with 4000mAh battery is enough to carry on fro two days without charging. This masterpiece is one among the 5 best mobile phones to gift your loved ones this new year.

This phone comes with a budget friendly price tag of 37,999 PKR.