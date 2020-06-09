The road towards attaining 5G spectrum has become an essential motive for many countries around the world. Today, we have got some news from the Scandanavian state of Finland about 5G spectrum. The auction on 26 GHz (25.1–27.5 GHz) 5G spectrum organised by the Transport and Communications Agency Traficom culminated on 8 June 2020. The associates in the auction were Elisa Corporation, Telia Finland Plc and DNA Plc that tendered the winning bids for the construction of the 5G networks in Finland. The auction of 5G spectrum produced EUR 21 million in revenue to the Finland state.

5G Spectrum Auction Concluded in the State of Finland

There were three 800 MHz frequency bands in the auction. The winners of the bid are as follows:

1. Frequency band 25.1–25.9 GHz

Elisa Corporation

EUR 7 million

2. Frequency band 25.9–26.7 GHz

Telia Finland Plc

EUR 7 million

3. Frequency band 26.7–27.5 GHz

DNA Plc

EUR 7 million

Finland’s status as one of the leading country in high-speed 5G networks will be greatly strengthened as higher frequencies are allotted to the 5G networks. The Government provided the first-ever licences for the construction of 5G networks in the 3.5 GHz spectrum in 2018. Since the year 2019, the 5G connectivity has been made available across 30 cities and municipalities of the country.

What are the next steps?

The Government of Finland will provide the operating licences in line with the outcomes of the auction. The 26 GHz (25.1–27.5 GHz) spectrum can be utilized for the construction of 5G networks as of 1 July 2020. The licences will remain valid until 31 December 2033 in the Scandinavian state.

