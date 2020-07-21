5th August: Depute Date of Samsung 5 devices

We guess that in the upcoming Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung is going to announce three new phones including the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Plus, and Note 20 Ultra along with a pair of true wireless headphones called the Galaxy Buds Live; and a new smartwatch.

Roh also highlighted the three priorities that Samsung’s mobile division will focus on moving forward in the second part of his post. The first is “meaningful innovations.” According to him, over the past six months, the company has made a huge investment in research and development and this investment will definitely lead to “even bolder innovation.”

He further said in his blog that “we’ll make mobile technology that’s more personal, intelligent, useful and secure.”

So we can expect more foldable display phones and devices with 5G connectivity in the near future. There is also a possibility that the company doubles down the type of partnerships that have been a focal point of some of its past Unpacked events. He mentioned in his blog that “this collaboration will only continue to expand through our gaming partnership with Xbox.”

