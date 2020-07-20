New report Claims Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G will be made by Samsung

Qualcomm, one of the largest chipset giant is expected to launch Snapdragon 875G anytime soon. According to a report, this chipset will be released in the first quarter of 2021. The company also announced a revamped version of Snapdragon 865 that will be incorporated into the upcoming Android smartphones.

There are rumors that Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship SoC will be based on a 5nm processor; there are Revelations that Samsung will be manufacturing it. In a report, we have come to know that Snapdragon 875G will be built by using south Korean’s Samsung 5nm ECV process.

Samsung will make Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G

According to rumors, the upcoming chips will be 25 % smaller as compared to those which were made using 7nm EUV die. The overall fabrication process is said to improve efficiency by 20 percent. It is also revealed in a report that the same technology will be used to manufacture mid-range snapdragon 735G silicon, which will be launched by the first quarter of next year.

Snapdragon 875G is said to integrate the Snapdragon X60 modem, using the same 5nm manufacturing process. All the flagship devices will house this chipset being extra efficient.

Mediatek is actively trying to push its chipsets, and from them, 5nm silicon is also on the way. As Qualcomm flagship chips are getting extremely expensive, smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung and Google, are thinking of incorporating other options. In such circumstances, it is also performing quite well, and we will see 5nm chipset from it as well.

In short, Samsung is going to earn a lot from its Qualcomm business other than selling devices. Previously the company was also manufacturing OLED screens for famous mobile devices manufacturers, including Apple. It seems Samsung has a clear vision that competition is competition and business is business. Furthermore, as a token of good news, the Snapdragon 875G will boast better performance and power efficiency than the 7nm Snapdragon 865.

Are you excited to see your phone running even faster than you imagine?

