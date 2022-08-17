6G Radiation Can Increase Size Of Brain Cells- Chinese Scientists

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of news that 6G radiation can increase the size of brain cells. Isn’t it amazing? Right? Some Chinese scientists have observed the accelerated growth of neurons in mice revealing that their findings have implications for future communication devices.

6G Radiation Can help In Developing New Therapies To Treat Brain Diseases

According to the latest reports, the Radio waves in the terahertz band have the ability to boost a smartphone’s bandwidth to 1 terabit per second (Tbps). It seems a hot candidate for next-generation communication technology, especially the 6G.

Chinese Researchers experimented that after a three-minute exposure to 100-microwatt pulse radiation with wide frequencies ranging from 0.3 to 3 terahertz, the neurons of the mouse grow nearly 150 percent faster than normal in a Petri dish. The astonishing part of the news is that the total length of connections between these neurons was also doubled in just three days. Scientists further revealed that the exposed brain cells remained healthy despite the superfast growth compared with a control.

Li Xiaoli, the lead scientist of the study wrote in the peer-reviewed journal Acta Physica Sinica that:

“The safety of terahertz radiation protocol is a top concern”

Researchers claim that this all-new discovery can help evaluate the safety of new communication technology and also develop therapies to treat brain diseases. According to the results, “terahertz waves of certain frequencies and energies can be developed as a novel neuromodulation technology” in order to treat or intervene in diseases such as neurodevelopmental disorders.

A study by researchers at the Russian Academy of Sciences in 2009 further elaborated that exposure to strong terahertz radiation for several hours a day, with power reaching a few watts, has the ability to increase the temperature in brain cells, disturb their development, and cause dehydration that reduces cell size and other damage. However, a lower dose of terahertz radiation can increase the production and activity of certain proteins to stimulate neuron growth.

