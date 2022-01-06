A Drone with a Defibrillator Rescues First Swedish Heart Attack Patient

Life is a beautiful gift from nature. But, with age and other factors, health condition doesn’t remain perfect always. Some different diseases and conditions come your way during your lifetime. Heart attack is one such moment when your life is at stake, and you can be gone in seconds. To live, someone undergoing a heart attack needs assistance within 10 minutes. Check more about how a drone saves a heart attack patient:

Drone Rescues the Patient

In December 2021, while clearing the area from snow, a 71-years old Swedish citizen get caught by a heart attack but marked safe. All thanks to the drone delivering a defibrillator at the right moment. Everdrone’s Emergency Medical Aerial Delivery (EMADE) solution enables emergency handlers to launch a drone with a gadget to a caller’s house, kicking off the lifesaving procedure before emergency services arrive. In this person’s case, the defibrillator was delivered to his house in three minutes by the services. After performing CPR, a neighbor, who was a doctor, employed the AED on the man.

The drone was created in collaboration with Karolinska Institutet’s Center for Resuscitation Science, SOS Alarm, and the Region Västra Götaland.

EMADE Program

The CEO of Everdrone, Mats Sällström remarked, “This is an amazing real-world illustration of how the company’s cutting-edge technology, completely connected with urgent dispatch, can decrease the time for availability to life-saving AED equipment.”

Within a 4-month pilot investigation of the EMADE program, the system received 14 heart attack indications that would be suitable for drones. Drones were deployed in 12 of the events, with 11 transporting defibrillators safely. Before the ambulance came, 7 of the defibrillators were supplied.

As per Everdrone, around 275,000 people in Europe experience sudden cardiac arrest each year, with around 70% of those events occurring in a private residence having no defibrillator on hand. The survival rate is estimated to be around 10%. The EMADE system currently has a reach of 200,000 people in Sweden.

