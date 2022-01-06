Ubisoft+ games are set to arrive on Xbox consoles

Ubisoft said that its subscription gaming service, Ubisoft Plus, will be coming to Xbox consoles in the future. However, it is unclear when the company will officially launch it.

Ubisoft+, which is already available on PC and Google Stadia, provides access to over 100 games. Its Library consist of both old and new titles on monthly subscription basis. It’s comparable to EA Play, but there’s no word on whether it’ll be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just yet.

“In the end, we’ll make the Ubisoft+ membership service available to Xbox owners so they can play the entire Ubisoft plus game collection on their consoles, including new releases,” says the Ubisoft’s senior vice president of strategic partnerships, Chris Early

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will also debut on January 20. It will be accessible for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass users. Cooperative cross-play is supported in the game, allowing Xbox and PC users to play together. The game is a multiplayer third-person shooter in which players must join together to defeat progressively challenging sci-fi opponents while also improving their avatars.

Xbox Game Pass is a Microsoft’s own video game subscription service with a collection of over 100 games.

Ubisoft Plus would reportedly need a separate membership, and it’s easy to see how another $15-per-month gaming subscription might feel superfluous.